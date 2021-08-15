‘Justice and impartiality were Quaid’s guiding principles’

The Quaid-e-Azam Academy Karachi on Friday organised an event to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day.

The event commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran, Naat and the national anthem.

The event theme was ‘Pakistan Movement and the role of Quaid-e-Azam’. It was lecture-based event and addressed by Professor Syed Ali Abbas Abidi, Professor Saima Zaidi and Director Quaid-e-Azam Academy Zahir Hussain Abro.

During the speech, Prof Abro said Quaid-e-Azam MA Jinnah was a constitutionalist and he wanted Pakistan where people followed political patterns and constitutional ways. He ended his speech by this quotation of Mr. Jinnah, “My guiding principle will be justice & impartiality.”