Yasmin inaugurates private medical complex

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a private medical complex near Kalma Chowk here on Friday.

According to a handout, Punjab government spokesperson Shaukat Basra, Dr Zahid and a number of representatives from the medical fraternity were present on the occasion. The minister visited the complex and checked the facilities and equipment there. Speaking on the occasion, she said: “The private sector has made great development in the medical field and I am greatly delighted to see this facility. Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken revolutionary steps for the development of the private sector and business community. The government is providing a number of opportunities to the private sector,” she said.

Dr Yasmin said the Punjab Health Foundation is providing interest-free loans to medical professionals. Vaccination services have been increased in Punjab and on a daily basis, 600,000 people are being vaccinated. She said that by December, all 29.3 million families would be provided health cards.