Laptop distributed at AAUUR

Rawalpindi : A laptop distribution ceremony of Scotland scholarships for young women and girls (through British Council) was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the chief guest while Deans, Directors and students also attended the ceremony. While addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman said that the need for women education is very imperative for the growth of society.

He was of the view that educated women can play a significant role in the development of a society by practicing the learned knowledge in every aspect of life. He appreciated the British Council for providing scholarships and congratulated female students. He also emphasized on the role of women empowerment.