‘No favourites’ in Afghanistan, Gen Bajwa tells European envoys

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said the country has “no favourites” in the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, rather its sole desire is helping achieve peace and stability in the war-torn country as peace in Afghanistan meant peace in Pakistan.

The Army chief made these remarks during a visit paid by German Ambassador Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, Italy Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese, Netherlands Ambassador Willem Wouter Plomp and Acting France Ambassador Yves Manville here at the General Headquarters, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the European Union were discussed. The Army chief also said Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries, adding: “We earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.” The visiting dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for further cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

In a separate meeting with Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein at the General Headquarters, the Army Chief discussed matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The Iraqi foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability, especially in the Afghan peace process and pledged to keep working for better bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Gen Bajwa appreciated sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism, and offered all possible assistance and cooperation in development and defence related fields. The Army chief said: “Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Iraq which are rooted in shared values and culture.”