Holy Quran Act approved: Class I-VI students to learn Holy Quran Nazra, says Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Pakistan came into being on the basis of ‘Kalima Tayyaba’ whereas Israel came into existence through force and torture.

The students will be taught Holy Quran Nazra from class one to six and onwards up to Matric with translation, this law will strengthen the foundations of the country, only path for our progress lies in Almighty Allah’s book and practicing Sunnat-e-Nabawi.

The speaker expressed these views Thursday while addressing a press conference on “The Punjab Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran (Amendment) Act 2021” at the cafeteria of Punjab Assembly. Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas was also present with him. Pervaiz Elahi said this is the first press conference in the cafeteria of Punjab Assembly’s new building.