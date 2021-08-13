 
Fri Aug 13, 2021
August 13, 2021

BMG elects new vice chairman

Business

 
August 13, 2021

KARACHI: Businessmen Group (BMG) on Thursday elected senior business leader Jawed Bilwani as vice-chairman of the group, a statement said.

Zubair Motiwala, chairman BMG, hoped that Bilwani would continue to make extraordinary efforts to dedicatedly serve Karachi and also contribute towards the economic development of Pakistan. Bilwani a former senior vice president of KCCI, is currently chairman of Pakistan Apparel Forum and chief coordinator of Value-Added Textile Forum, Council of All Pakistan Textile Association, Karachi Industrial Forum and Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association and Exporters Association.

