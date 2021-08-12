 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
August 12, 2021

Over 21 million people vaccinated in Punjab

August 12, 2021

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam has said that in Punjab province, record more than 21 million citizens have been vaccinated so far. She said a total of 662 vaccination centres were in operation. In last 24 hours, total of 534,920 citizens are vaccinated across the whole province. She said that only vaccination is the real remedy against COVID-19.

