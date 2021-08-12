ECNEC seeks updated proposal on Attabad lake hydropower project

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday directed the Gilgit-Baltistan government and Wapda to work out an updated proposal ensuring sustainability of planned Attabad lake hydropower project.

Shaukat Tarin, minister for Finance and Revenue, presided over the ECNEC meeting.

The ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives presented a summary regarding Attabad Lake Hydropower Project to be executed by Wapda amounting to Rs25.4 billion.

The project envisages construction of 54 MW hydropower project located on the bank of Hunza river, towards downstream end of Attabad Lake.

The energy generated from the above project will be transmitted to the load centres in Hunza Valley.

“After due deliberations, the committee directed the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and Wapda to work out an updated proposal ensuring sustainability of the project and present before the committee for requisite approval,” a statement said.

Ministry of Planning and Development also tabled another summary regarding Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-02) to be sponsored and executed by SUPARCO.

The satellite will generate very high resolution earth imaginary and designed for service life of at least seven years.

“The committee directed to present a feasibility report of the entire project to guage its viability in the long run,” the statement said.

Also the committee directed to hire independent financial advisor for exploring funding options and strengthening internal financial capabilities.