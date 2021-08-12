Hollow promises

The PTI, the so-called harbinger of change, has completed its three years in power. Now, it is time the party had a look at its performance. Blaming the opposition and using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to hide its mistakes will not make a great case for the party in the next election.

PM Imran Khan has two years to show some concrete performance, but, unfortunately, he has proven to be a man of words – not of actions – so far.

Sajid Abbasi

Murree