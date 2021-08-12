Hollow promises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The PTI, the so-called harbinger of change, has completed its three years in power. Now, it is time the party had a look at its performance. Blaming the opposition and using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to hide its mistakes will not make a great case for the party in the next election.
PM Imran Khan has two years to show some concrete performance, but, unfortunately, he has proven to be a man of words – not of actions – so far.
Sajid Abbasi
Murree