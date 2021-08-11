Turkish defence minister, Chinese envoy meet COAS

RAWALPINDI: Turkish Defence Minister General (retd) Hulusi Akar called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation, especially Afghan peace process, were discussed. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and stability in the region. The minister reaffirmed Turkey’s full support to Pakistan’s stance on regional and international issues.

Separately, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, they discussed matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] and regional security in detail.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region. He reiterated that China would continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner. ISI chief Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed also attended the meeting.