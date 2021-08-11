41 Pakistani prisoners convicted in S Lanka: IHC summons interior secretary on 24th

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Tuesday summoned interior secretary in a case pertaining to 41 Pakistani prisoners who were awarded sentences in drug smuggling cases in Sri Lanka.

The court had already sought report from the interior ministry on the point that whether the anti-narcotics laws of Pakistan and Sri Lanka had similarities. Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid said the matters of prisoners were sent to Anti-Narcotics Forces magistrates.

Fifteen cases were sent to magistrate Shaista Kundi while the other 26 sent to the other court, he added. The court summoned interior secretary on the subject and adjourned the case till August 24.