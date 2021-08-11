FO says no crackdown on overseas dissidents

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: The Foreign Office (FO), taking note of reports and allegations that the Pakistan government and security agencies are cracking down on overseas dissidents, some in exile, said that these are “unsubstantiated allegations”.

“We categorically reject the unsubstantiated media reports alleging that Pakistan is cracking down on overseas dissidents. There is no question of any threat being made to any national of any state including Pakistan’s own nationals living anywhere on any pretext,” the Foreign Office told the media.

“The unsubstantiated allegations appear to be part of the rather blatant ongoing misinformation campaign against Pakistan to malign the country and its state institutions,” added the Foreign Office.

It pointed out that Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society, free media and independent judiciary, which remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination. Our commitment to the right to freedom of opinion and expression is demonstrated by the presence of scores of vibrant media channels and newspapers in the country.

“The provision of a platform for peddling of unsubstantiated and false narratives against Pakistan by any news outlet is indeed regrettable,” maintained the Foreign Office. While Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Muazzam Ali Khan has said that the High Commission has asked the British government to establish the credence of The Guardian/Observer report on the weekend that alleged that several Pakistani dissidents living in the UK were on the hit list and living under danger. The HC said this when asked here about the Guardian/Observer report that made allegations. It’s understood that the Pakistan High Commission has written to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), seeking information as to on what basis the warnings were issued to Pakistani nationals and also to verify the information.

The HC said that the Guardian report quoted the Metropolitan Police in it’s report and “we have asked their ministry to verify”. The Guardian said that the Metropolitan Police has said this and “we believe that it’s important to establish the credence of this story”.

When The News approached the Metropolitan Police if it had received a communication via FCDO on the concerns raised by Pakistan High Commission, a spokesman said that it was “not prepared to discuss” the intelligence-led information it held. On Tuesday also Pakistan categorically rejected "unsubstantiated media reports" alleging Islamabad was cracking down on overseas dissidents.

The Foreign Office responded to a report published in The Guardian, which claimed British security officials and European intelligence services had said the lives of Pakistani dissidents residing in the region were in danger.

"British security sources are understood to be concerned that Pakistan, a strong UK ally – particularly on intelligence issues – might be prepared to target individuals on British soil," the publication said. The report said exiled Pakistanis who are critical of the establishment have been warned by authorities here that they will be targeted. The Guardian noted an erosion of press freedom since Imran Khan came to power and said “the concern now is that Pakistan appears to be moving from suppressing criticism within its borders to targeting critics based overseas”.