No cell phone service likely on 9th & 10th of Muharram

PESHAWAR: The KP police have sent letters to the relevant authorities for suspension of cellular phone service on 9th and 10th of Muharram to maintain law and order.

Normally, there are no cell phone signals on the two days every year for security reasons and it has been a practice for the last several years.