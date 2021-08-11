‘Underdogs’ WI need to improve batting, says coach

KINGSTON, Jamaica: West Indies head coach Phil Simmons acknowledged that the hosts were the underdogs in the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The Tests - both of which will be played in Jamaica - herald the start of the second edition of the World Test Championship for both sides.

With both sides having endured something of a difficult time in the inaugural leg, Simmons emphasised West Indies were keen to get off to the right start, but expected a scrap against a Pakistan side that won a dramatic series 2-1 the last time they were on Caribbean shores, in 2017.

“We’ve always had tough battles with any Pakistan team that comes to the Caribbean,” Simmons said in a press conference. “They’ve played very well in their last two Test series and are coming in on a high. We didn’t play quite as well in our last series [against South Africa] so it’s going to be tough. I think even though we’re at home we’re a little bit of an underdog, but we’re going to put everything into it to try and make sure we come out on top.”

West Indies finished second from bottom in the recently-concluded World Test championship rankings, something Simmons said wouldn’t improve until the batters stepped their game up.

“It’s the start of a new series and we’re trying to make sure things improve this cycle. But there’s no hiding from the fact our batting needs to improve and get to a healthy stage where we can get to 400 in an innings on a consistent basis.”

That department was a particular letdown in the series against South Africa, with the home side bowled out for fewer than 165 in each of their four innings. In the first Test, South Africa bowled West Indies out for 97 in under 41 overs, going on to win by an innings.

The first Test begins on August 12 at Sabina Park. West Indies have not beaten Pakistan at the venue since 1977, with Pakistan winning the most recent encounter in 2017 by 136 runs.