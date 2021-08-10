Coronavirus cases rising in Multan, Vehari

MULTAN: The health statistics have indicated an increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Vehari and Multan districts.

Meanwhile, two coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, during the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, coronavirus patients’ strength has touched 128 figure at Nishtar and private hospitals. Abdul Wahid, 65, of Multan and Muhammad Ramazan, 70, of Layyah, tested positive for the virus and were admitted to Nishtar Hospital where they died during treatment. According to official statistics, 1,159 people tested positive for coronavirus in Multan division, 668 in Multan, 125 in Khanewal, 217 in Lodhran and 149 in Vehari.

The coronavirus situation has been reported as very alarming in the four districts of Multan division where 50 positive cases were reported during last 24 hours. In Multan district 35 cases of COVID-19, in Khanewal 3, in Lodhran 4 and in Vehari 8 cases were reported. The corona vaccination statistics have indicated lethargic trends as three districts remained aloof in injecting a single dose of vaccine in Multan division.

The health authorities had set a target of 38,400 doses to people of 18 plus in three districts including Multan 19,400 doses, Vehari 10, 000 doses, Khanewal 9,000 doses. The 18 plus population of 4.6 million people are waiting their turn to be vaccinated in the three districts.

The official statistics available with The News have established the divisional health authorities had estimated 7,481,747 people of 18 plus need vaccination in Multan division including Multan 2,894,516 people, Lodhran 1,037,378, Khanewal 1,782,411 and Vehari 1,767, 442 people. The total number of 2,093,057 people have been vaccinated in the Multan division. The numbers of 5,388,690 are waiting vaccination including, in Multan 196,955, Lodhran 760,579, Vehari 1,305, 852 and Khanewal 1,359,394 people.

The health authorities and officials at district administration said that under the orders of Punjab government a door to door vaccination drive has been launched in Multan division form July 26 to achieve the target of 40 percent population during the exclusive campaign, health authorities said. Some 250 mobile teams of vaccination workers at union council level are in the field and reaching the population in a door to door campaign to achieve the target until August 14. They said that 33 percent vaccination has been in Multan city, 9 percent in Multan Sadr, 10 percent in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala and 9 percent in Shujabad in Multan district. The officials said a comprehensive campaign has been launched to cover the rest of the population until August 14. The numbers of 250 mobile vaccination teams are covering 125 union councils in Multan district while additionally two vaccination camps have also been set up in each union council.

Indoor wedding events banned: The Punjab government has completely banned indoor wedding events from August 9 and allowed outdoor ones of not more than 300 people across the province. According to a notification issued by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam, the notification has been released with the orders of Punjab Chief Minister. She said a complete ban on indoor weddings had been imposed and only outdoor weddings of 300 people were allowed under strict COVID-19 protocols. The secretary also completely banned indoor gatherings, including cultural, religious, musical and miscellaneous events and outdoor gatherings of 300 individuals under district COVID-19 protocols were allowed.