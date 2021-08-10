IIU to bring more foreign teachers to campus

Islamabad: Calling for the joint efforts to implement the new strategic plan of the International Islamic University (IIU), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, IIU president has said that university is working to bring more foreign faculty members and also working to establish a scholarships programme for the IIU students.

He was delivering a presidential speech at the workshop on the preparation of strategic plan and organogram of the faculty level organised by Quality Assurance Department (QAD. The workshop was attended by Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, HoDs/chairpersons and Directors for the brainstorming on the new organogram and strategic plan on the department and faculty level.

“We are setting a roadmap for the coming generations, this strategic plan will not only ensure academic excellence but it will also be a peg to build the future of youth with best higher education” he added.

Dr. Hathal said we are in a dire need to compete the world, while procrastination and unnecessary procedural constraints are the old ways of dealing with tasks, we are keen to revamp the infrastructure as well as the officials dealing such as addition of the E-office, building of new blocks and renovation of the classrooms.

Stressing upon the faculty, he said that we will be asked for the responsibility given to us and there is no place for injustice in our sacred profession indeed, we must be transparent, merit oriented and impartial in teaching and evaluating the students.

Dr. Hathal said we are equally focusing on the welfare, progress and promotions of the officials of the university on all the levels, and recent selection boards and promotions of the officials are the evidence of that approach.

Highlighting the importance of the performance and initiatives in this regards, IIU President said that the university is working to make Institute of Professional Development as an exemplary institute for training. He added that soon Human Resource, IT and Quality Assurance Department would start training sessions for the better results.

Identifying the university achievement within this year, the university has approved its strategic plan and organogram, while its research activities through regular Board of Advanced Studies and Research Meetings (BASR) are also being streamlined. He also mentioned the training for the officials of the university. He specially mentioned the launch of the Distance Learning Portal terming it as an achievement and a milestone of the progress of the university. He thanked all the team members of the committee of the organogram and the strategic plan and hoped that same practice shall be followed the faculty and department level in this regard.

On the occasion, Vice President, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, gave a presentation on quality assurance of post graduate programs at IIU. He elaborated the vision and mission approved by the university in the new strategic plan.

He also elaborated targeted policy areas and discussed the features of growth and academic excellence, research and collaborations, financial sustainability, improving quality of life on the campus, improving the governance and internal control mechanism and digitization of the university.