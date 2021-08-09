Four die in separate incidents

SUKKUR: Four people, including the brother of a civil judge, were killed in Sanghar and Kandhkot on Sunday.Reports said Jan Muhammad was killed in a clash between two groups of the Bhangwar clan over a piece of land in Kandhkot. Separately, Shoaib Soomro was killed when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him in Ghouspur. Also, Soono Mirani was killed by his cousins over a land dispute in Ghouspur. Imam Bakhsh Dari, brother of the civil judge, Umarkot, was killed over a dispute of plot in Khipro, Sanghar.