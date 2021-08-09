AIOU celebrating August as ’Independence Month’

Islamabad : The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is celebrating the whole month of August as ''The Month of Independence'' with an aim to explain the meaning of freedom to the new generation.

According to the AIOU, an awareness walk, dialogues, national song and essay competitions, speeches, baitbazi, painting, tree planting, flag hoisting, cake cutting, and other events are part of the month long celebrations.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said, a single day is not enough to celebrate independence, we will hold celebrations for a whole month.

Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed said, a schedule of events for the entire month has been prepared and today Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Deans, Principal Officers, faculty, and students will participate in the awareness walk.

On August 10, Prof. Dr. Aslam Syed will give a special lecture to encourage the new generation to follow in the footsteps of their ancestors.

There will be a national song competition on August 11 and students from AIOU and other institutions will participate in it.

There would be a tree plantation drive on August 12. As per government directives, the flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony will be held on 14th August.