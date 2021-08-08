An unconquerable record: Geo TV popular serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ gets one billion views

KARACHI: Geo TV's popular drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ has set a new, timeless and invincible record by gaining more than one billion views on YouTube.

This is the first time for Pakistani entertainment that it has won the love of its fans. The most popular drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ created under the banner of ‘Seventh Sky Entertainment’ by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, a well-known duo of producers in the showbiz industry. In total, it has gained an everlasting and invincible record by gaining more than one billion views. In the beautiful direction of Wajahat Hussain, the duo of Feroz Khan and Iqra Aziz marvelous performance has reached the height of liking due to the immense desire of the audience. In such a situation, viewers are eagerly waiting for on Geo TV every Friday night at 8 o'clock to watch. This selfless love of the audience is not only an honour for Geo TV but also a manifestation of the full national and international acceptance of Seventh Sky Entertainment's drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ in the Pakistani drama industry. Geo TV, along with producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to its viewers for this love for Khuda Aur Mohabbat.