Police, ‘terrorists’ clash in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police along with personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department and Elite Force on Saturday raided the hideout of terrorists involved in the martyrdom of Dilawar Khan, a foot constable (DFC) from Kulachi Police Station recently.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, the police along with personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department and Elite Force the hideout of in Kulachi.

Upon seeing the police party, the alleged terrorists opened fire on them. The police returned the fire, however, the terrorists escaped taking advantage of the darkness and forest.

The police recovered the motorcycle, belt, cap and other goods of the martyred constable from the hideout. The police said that the terrorists belonged to the Gandapur Group of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

It may be mentioned unidentified gunmen had martyred Dilawar Khan during polio duty near the Attal Sharif village in the Dera Ismail Khan district. He was going for polio duty when armed men opened fire on him. Dilawar Khan sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The assailants had fled the scene after committing the crime.