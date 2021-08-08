US eases travel restrictions for Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has revised its travel advisory for Pakistan, revising it from level four to level three, an upgrade which means the country has been shifted from the “no travel” to “avoid unnecessary travels” list, international media reported.

“Pakistan’s security environment has improved since 2014 when Pakistani security forces undertook concerted counter terrorist and counter militant operations,” the latest travel advisory noted.

“There are greater security resources and infrastructure in major cities, particularly Islamabad, and security forces in these areas may be more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country.” The advisory pointed out that “while threats still exist, terrorist attacks are rare in Islamabad.”

The notification, however, urged US citizens to “reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence” and suggested additional caution due to Covid-19, as “some areas have increased risk.”

“Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with a US-authorised vaccine,” it added.

Furthermore, the US has urged its citizens to avoid certain areas, reiterating that the US government had limited ability to provide emergency services in Pakistan due to the security environment. Travel by US government personnel within Pakistan remained restricted, and the US Consulate General in Peshawar does not provide consular services to US citizens.