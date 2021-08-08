Two held for hosting wedding in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Two people were arrested on Saturday for hosting a wedding reception in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The wedding hall was also sealed over violation of the lockdown orders.

Police said they conducted a raid at a wedding hall located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 15 and arrested two persons for hosting a wedding.

According to police, the wedding had been arranged in the daytime to avoid police action but police received information about the illegal ceremony and raided the wedding hall.

The two arrested suspects were identified as Rafiq and Sohail. A case has been registered against them and investigations are underway.