PTI issues tickets to candidates for LG polls in cantonment boards

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Karachi chapter on Friday issued tickets to its candidates for 42 seats for the next month’s local government polls in six cantonment boards in the metropolis.

Announcing the names of the party’s candidates at a press conference, PTI Karachi president and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said his party was hopeful to win the polls scheduled t to take place on September 12.

“The PTI has chosen the best candidates for the wards in the cantonment boards’ polls,” he said.

“The PTI’s MNA from Karachi has spent Rs9.90 billion from the funds of Prime Minister Imran Khan to solve public problems of the metropolis, and to build a sewage system and construct roads, parks, and sports grounds,” he claimed. “The Sindh government has failed to deliver to the people of Karachi.”

Zaman said the K4 project in Karachi was going to be completed under directives of the PM. “The federal government has provided 52 fire brigades to Karachi. Manghopir Road and Nishtar Road were also constructed with funds of the federal government,” he said.

The PTI lawmaker said the federal government had also constructed six flyovers in North Nazimabad. “All this work was the responsibility of the Sindh government.”

CBC

There are ten wards in the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC).

The PTI has given tickets to Naveed Ahmed from Ward 1, Muhammad Imran Sheikh from Ward 2, Manzar Ali from Ward 3, Pervez Ghaffar Rajwani from Ward 4, Iftekhar Ahmed from Ward 5, Shagufta Nasreen from Ward 6, Hamid Hussain Khawar from Ward 7, Aryan Qureshi from Ward 8, Arif Anwar Niazi from Ward 9 and Razaullah Khan from Ward 10.

Karachi Cantt Board

There are five wards in the Karachi Cantonment Board. The PTI has given tickets to Muhammad Perwaiz from Ward 1, Muhammad Hisham Mirza from Ward 2, Muhammad Umair Siddiqui from Ward 3, Muhammad Asif from Ward 4, and Imran Rasheed from Ward 5.

Cantt Board Faisal

There are 10 wards in the Cantonment Board Faisal.

The PTI has given tickets to Waqas Khan Tanoli from Ward 1, Muhammad Abdul Sami from Ward 2, Azhar Farooque from Ward 3, Syed Fahad Ali from Ward 4, Syed Kashif Haider Zaidi from Ward 5, Habibur Rehman Khan from Ward 6, Zeeshan Bashir Farooque from Ward 7, Syed Muhammad Tariq Ashrafi from Ward 8, Mir Bilal Ahmed from Ward 9 and Shakeel Ahmed from Ward 10.

Malir Cantt Board

There are t10 wards in Malir Cantonment Board.

The PTI has given tickets to Rao Muhammad Ayub Khan from Ward 1, Muhammad Afsar Khan from Ward 2, Rao Muhammad Azam Khan from Ward 3, Malik Amanullah Khan from Ward 4, Habibur Rehman from Ward 5, Manzoor Ali from Ward 6, Muhammad Wasif Shah from Ward 7, Ali Akbar from Ward 8, Muzamilla Ahmed Abro from Ward 9 and Jahanzeb from Ward 10.

Manora, Korangi

There are five wards in the Cantonment Board Korangi Creek.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has given tickets to Tariq Saeed from Ward 1, Haseeb Ali from Ward 2, Kamran Khan from Ward 3, Muhammad Arif Abbasi from Ward 4, and Zohaib Ahmed Bhatti from Ward 5.

Abdul Majeed and Ayaz Khan have been nominated by the PTI for the two wards of the Contentment Board Manora.