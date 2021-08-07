PCB wants spectators in stadiums with SOPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has launched its efforts to bring a limited number of fans to the stadium for the upcoming cricket season and in this regard National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) will be asked to allow half of the seats to be filled.
According to sources, the PCB will contact the NCOC later this month and present its position.
The board says only the vaccinated people will be allowed.