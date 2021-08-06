Belgium scale new heights with hockey gold

ISLAMABAD: The winners of the men’s hockey gold at the Tokyo Olympics are Belgium, who claimed a dramatic shootout victory against Australia thanks to a heroic goalkeeping performance from Vincent Vanasch.

The Olympic silver medallists from Rio 2016 went one step higher up the podium this time around, with Vanasch — a two-times FIH Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year — denying three Australia players in the one-on-ones as the Red Lions added the Olympic crown to the World Cup they won in India three years ago. As well as earning that much coveted Olympic gold medal, the result means that Belgium have moved back to No 1 in the FIH World Rankings.

The gold medal match itself was incredibly tense throughout, with the two finest men’s hockey teams on the planet proving themselves inseparable for the vast majority of a fierce, high-quality contest. Both Vanasch and Andrew Charter, his opposite number in the Australian goal, made some stunning saves in the game before the deadlock was finally broken early in the third quarter when Florent Van Aubel pounced from close range with a cunning, lifted finish.

Australia pulled level thanks to Tom Wickham’s brilliant overhead tap-in, showing his predatory instincts to force the ball over the line after both Flynn Ogilvie and Aran Zalewski kept the ball alive in the Belgian circle.

Both teams had chances late on, but in the end, it came down to a shoot-out to separate the two highest ranked teams in the world, giving the sensational Vanasch a chance to shine. The shot-stopper gave Belgium an early advantage when he saved Australia’s first attempt, slapping the ball away from the stick of Blake Govers before Van Aubel and Arthur de Sloover netted either side of Flynn Ogilvie to give Belgium a 2-1 lead.

Australia’s Tim Brand scored to keep the pressure on the Belgians, who then missed their next attempt when the usually calm and collected Felix Denayer lost control, with Australia’s Andrew Charter making the save.

However, when Vanasch denied the effort of Joshua Simmonds and competition top scorer Alexander Hendrickx slotted home a penalty stroke after Charter had fouled Victor Wegnez, the pressure was all on Australia’s midfield dynamo Jake Whetton. When the Australian player hit the post, Belgium’s players exploded in celebration, but an Australian video referral ruled that Vanasch had accidently fouled Whetton before his shot, resulting in a re-award.

However, Vanasch took the moment in his stride, stepping out to save Whetton’s second attempt and spark scenes of utter jubilation from all members of the Belgian contingent and leave level-headed coach Shane McLeod unable to control his emotions, crying tears of joy.

“It’s history again”, said shoot-out hero Vincent Vanasch. “It was history at the World Cup, at the European Championships and now it’s history at the Olympics. I will cherish that moment for a long time. This team is a dream team.”