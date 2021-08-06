4,151 vaccinated at SNGPL corona camps

LAHORE:In view of the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) organised corona vaccination camps in coordination with respective district health authorities vaccinating 4151 people.

The arrangements in this connection have been made for general public in Village Chak Mahmood Dinga Road Gujrat, Village Ali Pur Chattha Gujranwala, DI Khan, Khan Garh, Jhok Quresh, Mouza Uch Sharif, Chaks No 34 NB, 29 NB, 21 NB Bhalwal Road SGD, Islamabad, Faqirabad Peshawar, Hangu, Deedwal Village Chakwal, Lakki, Bannu, Gujranwala, Daud Khel, Faisal Saeed Textile Mill Jhang Road Faisalabad, UC Gagga Sraay, Kot Wassin Singh, Pattoki, Kasur and Nowshera city, Sohbat Keley District Nowshera and Village Zando Banda District Nowshera.