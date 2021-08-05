Vaccine drive

The fourth wave of the coronavirus is more dangerous than the previous third waves. Previously, a large number of citizens didn’t take the virus seriously and refused to get vaccinated. At present, Karachi, the country’s largest city, is in the middle of a crisis-like situation. The city’s positivity rate is quite high, and now the Sindh government has introduced some strict measures to force people to get vaccinated. Since the past few days, vaccination centres across the city are heavily crowded.

The Sindh government has now decided to launch mobile vaccination services to vaccinate more people. Other provinces should follow suit. The Delta variant of Covid-19 is highly transmissible. The country should take effective steps to get rid of the virus in an efficient manner.

Rehana Rafique

Peshawar