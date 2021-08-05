Pakistan can’t deviate from Kashmir cause: CM

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Hindu supremacist Modi regime blatantly violated all UN resolutions and human rights on August 5, 2019, by illegally revocating the special status of Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message on Kashmir exploitation day being observed on August 5, the CM said that the Pakistan government will continue to expose illegal Indian moves and stubborn attitudes at every forum.

The Modi regime had indulged in every sort of persecution in IIOJK while minorities were languishing in Hindu-dominated India, he lamented. The CM asserted that 220 million Pakistanis firmly stand with their Kashmiri brethren and pays tributes to their endless struggle. Kashmiris live in our hearts and Pakistan cannot deviate from Kashmir cause, he emphasized and announced that Pakistan will continue its all-out support to Kashmiris. Kashmiris’ sufferings are compounding with every passing day as the brutal lockdown has completed two years, he regretted.

Meanwhile, the continued silence of the international community over Indian brutalities in IOK was unfortunate, the CM added. It is sanguine that the determination and courage of oppressed Kashmiris are intact in these most difficult circumstances, he continued. Kashmir is the jugular vein and Pakistan is incomplete without it, he said.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that the Punjab government has taken important steps in consultation with the federal government to overcome the 4th coronavirus wave. He said necessary steps were being taken to protect the lives of the people and implementation of SOPs will be helpful to control the virus. The new schedule for markets and bazaars had been devised for the health and safety of the people, he maintained. The government was taking different steps for the health and safety and people should not overlook these steps, he added. The governmental guidelines were devised to protect the health and safety of the people and they should continue following the SOPs, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has extended congratulations to newly elected AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi. In a statement, he expressed the hope that the PTI-led government will vigorously work for the betterment of the people. He said it was expected that Abdul Qayyum Niazi will come up to the expectations of the people and will work in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and AJK will move towards development and prosperity.

No anti-Pakistan narrative will work and this doing negative politics have been badly defeated in the AJK elections. Moreover, Usman Buzdar has said the police personnel and officials sacrificing their lives for the motherland are heroes of the nation. In his message, the CM said that police martyrs have written a new history by sacrificing their lives to protect the life and property of the people.

Police martyrs will always remain alive in our hearts and the nation pay rich tributes to all such great heroes, he added. The CM said looking after martyrs’ families is a responsibility of the government and they will not be left alone.