MQM protests restrictions imposed in Karachi to prevent corona

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) parliamentarians on Tuesday registered a protest in the National Assembly against the lockdown and certain restrictions imposed in Karachi to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking on a point of order in the lower house of parliament, MQM member Usama Qadri said the Sindh government is following different policies with regard to the lockdown in Karachi and interior Sindh. The provincial government is acting against guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) which called for following a smart lockdown policy across the country to keep the economic activity going. A curfew-like situation in Karachi is badly affecting exporters, big and small traders and the workers community. “All these people are protesting against the policies of the Sindh government,” the MQM member said.

He said the city is facing anarchy as the traders community has refused to obey the restrictions imposed in Karachi while the provincial government is acting against the directives of the federal government and NCOC. The MQM parliamentarian criticized the provincial government for failing to make proper arrangements for vaccination of citizens in Karachi, adding that only five vaccination centres have been established whereas vaccination should be carried out in every union council. He said commercial and domestic consumers should be given concessions on utility as a relief measure.

PPP member Naveed Qamar, while defending the decision of the Sindh government, said the government decided to impose restrictions as hospitals in Karachi have been left with no more space to admit COVID-19 patients. “Do you want to see COVID-19 patients lying on roads outside hospitals,” he said and agreed with the demand of MQM members for giving concessions to commercial and domestic consumers in utility bills. However, he said it is for the provincial government to take the decision.

Towards the end of the proceedings, MQM member Abdul Shakoor Shad wanted to raise an issue but in the meantime Mohsin Dawar pointed out lack of quorum in the House. The proceedings were adjourned till Friday.

Earlier, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan informed the National Assembly that a massive tree plantation drive has been started across the country, adding that 350,000 saplings would be planted in the Islamabad region during the current monsoon season.