tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Economic sovereignty’ (Aug 3) by Erum A Baig. The rapid depreciation of the Pakistan rupee indicates that the economy is on the edge of a precipice. The writer has rightly suggested that the government should form a team of independent economists to take the country out of the current economic mess.
It is also important to mention that the major reason for a sharp rise in the country’s import bill is not the government’s lack of expertise. Officials normally have different opinions when it comes to defining whether a product is a luxury. A certain group of people may think that those items that are perceived as luxuries are essentials. Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to come up with a coherent plan to uplift the country’s poor.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Seattle, USA