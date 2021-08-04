‘Digitalisation only way to continue educational activities amid COVID 19’

Islamabad : The digitalisation of both teaching and examination systems is the only panacea for the continuation of the educational system during the present pandemic which has posed a serious threat to educational systems across the world.

Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of a two-day training workshop.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Distance, Non-Formal & Continuing Education here on Tuesday for Faculty members and administrative staff who have been recently appointed/ promoted in various departments of the AIOU.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Zia informed the participants that all administrative, financial, and academic operations of the university have recently been digitized.

He said that adoption of new technology by the university has not only helped continuation of all educational activities during COIVD-19 pandemic but also streamlined them.

Prof Dr Mehmood ul Hassan Butt, ex-vice chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, Dean Faculty of Education, and other principal officers while addressing the gathering urged upon the newly inducted teachers and officers to work with full dedication and help the university in educating masses of the country.