PTI slams Sindh CM over lockdown decision

SUKKUR: The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said the provincial government was bound to follow the directions of the NCOC with regard to vaccination and lockdown to avoid further outspread of the deadly virus. Haleem Adil Sheikh suggested that it is a time to focus on vaccination and make sure the SOPs are followed by everyone, instead of making illogical decisions. Appreciating the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister Asad Umar for efforts to cope with the pandemic, he said Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah had imposed the lockdown to jeopardise the economy.