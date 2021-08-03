Foreign students complete internship

Islamabad:Drawing upon the aim to promote global diversity, mutual growth through cultural exchange and opportunities for all, NUST’s signature Internship Programme for International Students (NIPIS ’21) concluded at the university’s main campus here the other day.

The programme promises to deliver a sublime internship experience that not only advances professional skills of participants from around the world but also reinforces their academic competence through its practical applications, and simultaneously gives them insights into the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Pakistan. As many as 33 foreign interns – 28 as part of NIPIS, while 5 others from Association for the International Exchange of Students in Economics & Commerce (AIESEC) – partook in the programme that entailed a 360 learning experience. However due to the current pandemic and travel restrictions thereof, a total of 14 interns could manage to physically attend the internship on campus, while the rest benefitted from the programme through virtual means.

The countries these interns represented included Afghanistan, Egypt, Canada, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The internship comprised academic and recreational activities (including visits to tourist attractions and historical landmarks), arranged by NUST Placement Office in collaboration with AIESEC and all constituent schools. Not only did the internship inspire the interns towards pursuing higher education at the university, but it also positively influenced their perception about Pakistan, which they dearly expressed in their remarks.

Busena from Turkey said, “I saw an online video called NUST – Aik Kahani and since then I was dying to come to NUST. I was very impressed by that video. Every time I see these buildings as I walk, I feel the same way.