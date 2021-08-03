European Union sanctions Nicaraguan leader’s wife, son

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brussels: The EU imposed sanctions on Monday on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s wife Rosario Murillo, who is his vice president, as well as one of his sons and six more officials. The measures expand a previous sanctions list to now count a total of 14 individuals held "responsible for serious human rights violations in Nicaragua and/or whose actions undermined democracy or the rule of law" over ongoing repression in the Central American country.