Nigerian doctors begin strike over pay

Lagos: Doctors in Nigeria’s state-run hospitals on Monday began a strike over pay, insurance benefits and poor facilities, union leaders said, as the country faces a third wave of coronavirus.
The strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which represents around 40 percent of doctors in Africa’s most populous country, is the latest in a series of medical staff work stoppages. "The nationwide strike started at 8:00 this morning. It’s an indefinite strike," NARD president Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi told AFP.