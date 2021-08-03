Seminar speakers put stress on transgender persons’ rights

MARDAN: Speakers at an awareness seminar on Monday demanded social acceptance and enacting effective legislation to curb violence and discrimination of the most neglected and vulnerable segments of society.

The Gynae-B unit of Mardan Medical Complex had organized the the day-long session titled “Seminar on Transgender Identities and their Health Problems in Pakistan” held in Haider Hall of Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC).

Dean/CEO BKMC Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil, MD Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali, In-charge Gynae-B ward Prof Dr Samina Jadoon, Prof Dr Mutasim Billah were present on the occasion.Programme Coordinator Blue Veins, a nonprofit social welfare organization working for the rights of transgender, Qamar Naseem, President Tans Action Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ms Fazana, Trans Rights Activists Namkin, Mahi and others attended the seminar.

Qamar Naseem shed light on the history, legislation and rights of the transgender community. He said though the Supreme Court of Pakistan gave rights to transgender in 2010 but the first law in this regard was promulgated in 2018 after the sad incident of killing of a transgender Alisha in Peshawar.

He said that despite laws which gave the right to Tans people to own a CNIC to vote and guarantee them jobs, this community remained socially unaccepted and their right ignored. Ms Farzana said: “Being a transgender is not our fault. We are transgender by birth and we should be treated like human and not just viewed as a piece of amusement for others,” she added.

Dean/CEO Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil said that doctors treat all patients as human beings and the important thing is that all lives matter.MD Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali said that MMC did not believe in gender discrimination and viewed and deal all patients equally as serving those in need of medical help is the top priority of the healthcare facility.

Samina Jadoon said that a patient should be provided all kinds of healthcare services no matter to which class, caste, creed one belongs to. She said that efforts were needed to create awareness among people to get due rights for transgender so they can live with dignity and respect.