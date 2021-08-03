 
close
Tue Aug 03, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 3, 2021

Oppression and sports

Newspost

 
August 3, 2021

The first season of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) is all set to start from August 6 in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir. Cricket is a game, but, unfortunately, it’s being used as a political tool by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which is trying to sabotage the league. It’s coercing foreign players into not participating in the league.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) should look into this issue.

Zulfiqar Ali Soomro

Shikarpur

Latest News