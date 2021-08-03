Oppression and sports

The first season of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) is all set to start from August 6 in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir. Cricket is a game, but, unfortunately, it’s being used as a political tool by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which is trying to sabotage the league. It’s coercing foreign players into not participating in the league.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) should look into this issue.

Zulfiqar Ali Soomro

Shikarpur