Ghani: Shift in war situation needed for Taliban to talk peace

KABUL: The Taliban will show no will for peace and will not get back to the negotiating table unless the situation changes on the battlefield, President Ashraf Ghani said, reiterating that the group has changed compared to 20 years ago, but the change has been negative, and they have become more “cruel.”

Addressing an event at the inauguration of what the Presidential Palace termed “electronic governance,” Ghani highlighted the importance of the implementation of his six-month plan and said one part of it includes public mobilization for defending the system under the leadership of the National Directorate of Security. “A Talib that has changed in the last 24 hours. What is their change? They have become more cruel, more oppressive, more non-Muslim,” Ghani said.

Ghani blamed the Taliban for creating the conditions for the presence of foreign terrorists in Afghanistan and said that based on his plan, the country’s situation will witness a change within the next six months. “They will not engage in meaningful negotiations unless the situation changes on the battlefield; therefore, we should have a clear stance. For this, there is a need for a countrywide mobilization,” Ghani said. One of the problems on the battlefield, according to President Ghani, is the delay of payments to security force members. He asked government officials to avoid corruption and don’t make him “ashamed” among Afghanistan’s partners. He also criticised appointments in government institutions and said some employees in key institutions have been appointed all from one district, calling it against the principles of the Republic.