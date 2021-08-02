‘11 mass vaccination centers to function round the clock in Karachi’

KARACHI: Keeping in view the high turnout of citizens to vaccination centers, Sindh government has converted 11 vaccination centers into mass vaccination centers where people will be vaccinated round the clock. It was told by Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday while visiting Clifton Drive through the Vaccination Facility in Karachi.

The provincial minister said that more vaccination centers were being setup across the province, adding, “11 centers in six districts of Karachi have been given the status of Mass Vaccination Centers which will continue to operate 24 hours a day.”

The centers upgraded as mass vaccination centers, include Dow Ojha Campus, Khaliq Dino Hall, JPMC, Lyari General Hospital, Children’s Hospital Central District, Sindh Government Qatar Hospital, Murad Memon Goth Hospital, Korangi 5 Hospital, Saud Abad Sindh Government Hospital, Liaquatabad and New Karachi Sindh Government Hospitals.

Nasir Hussain said the Clifton drive-through vaccination facility had been providing services to citizens since July 18 and the vaccination center was set up through a joint collaboration between the Sindh government and JS Bank. He appreciated the services of JS Bank and added that a large number of citizens were visiting the center for vaccination.

The minister said given the high turnout of families at the drive through vaccination facility, the number of counters had been added. He said more drive-through vaccine facilities were being established in collaboration with JS Bank and other institutions.