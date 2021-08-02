CM for strict implementation of corona SOPs

LAHORE/BAHAWALPUR:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered for ensuring strict implementation of corona SOPs across the province. In a statement on Sunday, the CM said that all monitoring teams should check bazaars, markets and other places on a regular basis.

Usman Buzdar said that legal actions should be taken against any violation, adding that the government had taken all necessary measures earlier, and it would continue taking preventive measures in future as well for safeguarding the lives of citizens.

The chief minister mentioned that due to non-observance of SOPs, the number of corona cases was increasing day by day in hospitals. He appealed to citizens to follow the government’s guidelines.

Citizens' cooperation was utmost necessary to deal with the fourth wave of corona, he added. Meanwhile, in a statement, Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to protect citizens from the fourth wave of coronavirus. He said that guidelines had been issued in that regard, adding that following the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) was in the best interest of citizens. People would not only protect themselves by observing the SOPs but also others from the pandemic, he said. Vaccination against corona was the most effective way to prevent its spread, he added. Due to the fourth wave of corona pandemic, the number of cases was increasing, he reminded. If the rate of positive cases would continue to increase, the government would have to impose a smart lockdown once again, he warned. He appealed to people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Citizens will have to adopt preventive measures in the wake of the current corona situation. He said that citizens should support the government in the corona vaccination campaign and everyone should act responsibly.

GRIEVED: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of children in a roof collapse incident in Lodhran and sought a report from the administration about the incident. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. He said that all sympathies of the Punjab government were with the bereaved family.

MPs: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that public service was his mission which would be continued. Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz and MNA Riaz Fatyana called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office on Sunday and discussed with him the issues facing people, especially in their constituencies.

They congratulated the CM on the success of the PTI candidate in the by-election of PP-38 Sialkot. They lauded the CM’s vision of a composite development package for each district. They apprised the CM of the problems of their constituencies.

Usman Buzdar issued instructions on the spot for the redress of their complaints. They thanked the chief minister for giving immediate instructions resolving the issues.

The chief minister termed the success in PP-38 by-election a victory of politics of public service. He added that he believed in delivering rather than lip service. "The opponents cannot compare their 30 years with our three years of public service," he added.

Bahawalpur: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday awarded Rs50,000 cash prize to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) over extraordinary performance of the BWMC workers during Eid-ul-Azha days.

During a special ceremony, the CM awarded cash prize and a certificate to BWMC CEO Muhammad Naeem Akhtar as the BWMC got second position in the province in timely removal and dumping of sacrificial animals’ offals during the Eid-ul-Azha.