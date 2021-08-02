Two injured as portion of building collapses

Two persons including a minor boy were injured on Sunday evening after a portion of a residential building collapsed in the Ranchore Lane area.

Police said the incident took place at a four-storey building, added that the building had already been declared dangerous by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and

its residents asked to evacuate it.

However, despite the SBCA warning, the residents continued to live in the building. Police said the portion that collapsed comprised two flats and two persons, including a minor boy, were injured. The injured persons were taken to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital. Further investigations are underway.