‘Efforts on to hold transparent elections in chambers’

MARDAN: Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran (Haqiqi group) president Haji Aurangzeb Kashmiri on Sunday said that efforts would be made to ensure transparent elections in both the chambers of the district.

Talking to reporters at Mardan Press Club, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had spent millions of rupees on construction of the chambers but some people allegedly occupied it to get personal benefits.

He said that every businessman of Mardan had the right to ask questions from the heads of both the chambers. Aurangzeb Kashmiri alleged that the chambers had been under the control of a few vested interests for a long time.

He alleged that elections have not been held in the chambers as per the rules. He further said that the secretaries of both the chambers do not renew the membership cards of majority traders who are taxpayers, and added that “blue-eyed” people had been included in the voter list instead.