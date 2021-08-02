Gang busted

Rawalpindi : The police have busted a bike snatcher and dacoit gang and arrested its seven members besides recovering Rs190,000 cash, 11 motorcycles, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Bani Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net seven accused, who were bike snatchers and dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

The police recovered 11 motorcycles snatched at gunpoint, weapons, and other items from their possession. They confessed to have committed bike snatching and other crimes in different areas.