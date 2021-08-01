 
Sun Aug 01, 2021
August 1, 2021

Coronavirus cases on rise in KTH

National

August 1, 2021

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus cases were on rise in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and currently 71 patients of COVID-19 were under treatment in the hospital.

A spokesman of the hospital told media men here on Saturday that the KTH has 106 beds for corona patients while the number of coronary heart disease patients was being increased with the each passing day.

He urged upon the public to adopt preventive measures of the virus and strictly follow the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

