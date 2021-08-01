Anti-polio drive begins in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A seven-day polio vaccination campaign has begun in the provincial metropolis under the supervision of district administration, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

In this connection, a meeting was also held with Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Mahmood in the chair.

Besides, the officers of district administration, the representatives of health and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the anti-polio campaign in detail.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that 742376 children would be administered polio drops across the district.

He said that 2493 teams have been constituted that would administer polio drops to children in all localities.

He said that security arrangements have also been made for polio teams.

On Saturday, the officers of district administration carried out a door to door campaign in different localities and persuaded parents to administer polio vaccines to their children.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed, the reluctant parents for administering polio drops to their children to save them from permanent disability and cooperation with polio teams to eradicate polio virus from the city.