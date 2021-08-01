Poetry recital at LPC today

LAHOREA poetry recital session will be held at the Lahore Press Club Sunday (today) at 3pm.

Renowned poet Abbas Tabish will preside over while Azam Tauqir will be moderator. According to a statement issued by the Literary Committee of the Lahore Press Club, Saeed Akhtar, Salman Rasool and Iqbal Bokhari are among organizers. Jan Kashmir, Farhana Anbar, Dr Ayesha Zafar and Dr Jawaz Jafri will be special guests. Dr. Sagheer Ahmed Sagheer, Shah Dil Shams, Mazhar Mohsin, Sajjad Baloch, Ikram Arifi and Imran Tanha will also grace the occasion as guests of honors.

Among the poets, Gulzar Bokhari, Baqi Ahmed Puri, Saima Aftab, Ruqayya Gazal, Riaz Romanvi, Prof Nasir Bashir are the prominent ones. Many other poets will also recite their verses.