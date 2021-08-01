Pervaiz opposes opening of educational institutions

LAHORE : Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has opposed opening of educational institutions in the province in the wake of fourth wave of Corona which is spreading very fast.

He was speaking to Minister for Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Chairman Education Foundation Punjab MPA Sardar Aftab Akbar and Chairman Malik Abdul Manan here on Saturday.

On the occasion, a plan was formulated for resolving issues pertaining to NA-65, PP-23 and PP-24. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the new wave of Corona was a moment of contemplation.

Do not play with the lives of children and parents by opening educational institutions. SOPs should strictly be implemented to prevent Corona, the speaker said.

Fourth wave of Corona was spreading very fast. So don’t open educational institutions and make people suffer from it, he said. With the Corona pandemic, the country's economy and the whole world has been ruined and everyone will have to work together to strengthen the economy, Pervaiz added. PTI MPA Sardar Aftab Akbar said problems of his constituency will be solved, adding, “We will continue to serve people along with MNA Ch Salik Hussain and Hafiz Ammar Yasir.”