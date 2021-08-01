Monsoon rains are an annual feature and play a vital role in storing water in our dams. However, every year, we have to witness great damage caused by such rains solely because of criminal negligence on the part of the authorities. A few days back, Islamabad witnessed heavy rains that brought the city to a standstill. Throughout the capital, one can see high-rise buildings that are constructed on drains. Such construction obstructs the flow of water, resulting in floods that badly destroy houses and cause human losses.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is a regulatory body that ensures that there are zero violations and that there are no irregular constructions on amenity plots, water drain systems, and land allocated for schools and hospitals, etc. Unfortunately, over the years, the CDA couldn’t keep a strict check on such violations.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore