104 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown

PESHAWAR: District Administration on Monday arrested 104 shopkeepers from different localities during a crackdown on profiteers in the provincial metropolis.The arrested profiteers were included butchers, milkmen, grocers, bakers (nanbais), fruit and vegetable sellers and other shopkeepers.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration are making all-out efforts for provision of cheap and quality essential food items to the people. For the purpose, the officers visiting fruit and vegetable markets in the wee hours of every day to monitoring bidding and then issue an official price list and then implemented it in the bazaars.