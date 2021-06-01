Three convicted in woman murder case

SUKKUR: The Model Trial Court at Thari Mirwah in Khairpur on Monday awarded life imprisonment to three convicts of the murder.Reports said the additional sessions judge awarded life imprisonment and Rs100,000 fine to each, including Javed, Anwar Hussain and Rashid Ali Jalalani for killing a woman, identified as Abida, Thari Mirwah, in 2020. The FIR was registered with Thari Mirwah Police Station on the complaint of Imran, the brother of the deceased.